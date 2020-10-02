As the coronavirus or COVID-19 continues to spread worldwide, US President Donald Trump and the Frist Lady Melania Trump got infected with the deadly disease. Now, prominent allies of the president Trump blamed the Chinese government for Trump testing positive for the disease. They accused Beijing of literally infecting Trump in what was effectively an attack on the commander-in-chief of the US.

"The Chinese Communist Party has biologically attacked our President," Blair Brandt, a top Trump campaign fundraiser and also an adviser to Lara Trump claimed. "China must be held accountable," he mentioned. "From Wuhan to the White House, China must pay for what it's done."

Trump Allies Demand Action Against China

As she stopped short of accusing China of biological warfare, Senator Kelly Loeffler also put the blame for the president getting diagnosed with the virus on the Chinese government and demanded retaliatory measures. "Remember: China gave this virus to our President @realDonaldTrump and First Lady @FLOTUS," Loeffler posted on Twitter. "WE MUST HOLD THEM ACCOUNTABLE."

The deadly novel virus is widely believed to have originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province. Trump has been continuously blaming China from the start of the pandemic and has even called it 'China Virus'. The US president has been targeting China to deflect the criticism that his administration was receiving for their horrible response to tackle the pandemic.

Moreover, the US president also had been downplaying the pandemic for a long time. He even mocked Biden for wearing a mask in April. The aide of the US president Hope Hicks also attended the debate on Wednesday without wearing a mask and later she tested positive for the disease. It is Trump and his administration who must be blamed for the president getting infected with the novel virus. Trump should have been much more careful and serious about the pandemic that has already killed more than one million people globally.