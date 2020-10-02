US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus or COVID-19. "We'll get through this together!" the president said. Trump made the announcement of both of them testing positive after it was revealed that his top aide had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Trump revealed that he and Melania are going to stay in quarantine, a development that could set back his campaign with only 32 days left for the November elections. "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" Trump posted on Twitter.

Trump Tests Positive for COVID-19

He first announced that he and Melania are going to start quarantine after Hicks, one of his closest advisers, tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. He wrote: "Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for COVID 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!".

Trump told Fox News that Hicks did test positive on Thursday and stated that they had spent a lot of time together. Trump will be one of the major political figures after Boris Johnson to test positive for the virus. The physician to the president Sean Conley confirmed in a statement that Trump and Melania are currently doing well and are going to quarantine at the White House.

The deadly virus outbreak is currently spreading like wildfire worldwide. It has already claimed the lives of over one million people globally and infected more than 34.2 million people worldwide ion more than 170 countries.

An effective vaccine is expected by the first quarter of 2021, however, Russia has registered a vaccine in August that it claimed to be effective against the deadly disease. Trump is also expecting a vaccine ahead of the elections as it may turn out to be huge in the process of him getting reelected. The response of the Trump administration to the pandemic has received huge criticism as the North American country is the world affected nation till now.

(This is a developing story)