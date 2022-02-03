Did Cheslie Kryst Predict her Death? Former Miss USA Posted Chilling 'Premonition' Photo in 2019

Former Miss USA, Cheslie Kryst jumped to death Midtown high-rise on Sunday. Fans suspected that Kryst might have been suffering from depression as hours before she took her own life, the model posted a cryptic message on Instagram. "May this day bring you rest and peace," she wrote.

The 30-year-old plunged to her death from Orion Condominium building, where she was a resident. Her body was found on the sidewalk outside her 60-story building located at 350 W. 42nd St. shortly after 7.00 am on Sunday. Kryst also penned a touching essay last year over the challenges of growing old and how constant trolling affected her mental health.

Kryst's essay was associated with her decision to end her life. Now, social media sleuths have uncovered a new detail in one of her Instagram posts, in which Kryst possibly 'predicted' her death.

'Premonition post'

The US Sun reported that Cheslie Kryst posted a photo of herself lying on the ground in front of a building, which, fans are now calling a 'premonition' post. The photo featured Kryst lying on the ground after a workout in her home state of North Carolina in December 2019.

"First workout back be like," she wrote in the caption and tagged her mother. Incidentally, Cheslie Kryst left everything to her mother, April Simpkins in a note before her death. Netizens termed the post as a 'premonition' of her final moments.

The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to People magazine on Tuesday that Cheslie Krsyt's death was ruled a suicide. "Cheslie wasn't just my daughter; she was my best friend," April Simpkins CBS anchor Gayle King on Monday while talking about her death.

Gayle King noted that Cheslie said the same thing about her mother when she spoke to her months earlier. "Not only is her family shattered, but everybody who knew or worked with Cheslie is walking around in shock," Kind said.