Did Brian Laundrie Die of Drug Overdose? Expert Calls it a 'Case of Murder-Suicide'

Contrary to the most popular theory that Brian Laundrie fell prey to wild animals in the Florida park, an expert has now claimed that the fugitive could have died of "drug overdose". The 23-year-old was named the only 'person of interest' in the homicide of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito. Brian Laundrie went missing from his home in Florida the same week Gabby Petito's remains were discovered in Wyoming.

As authorities led a quest to find Brian Laundrie, his body, along with some of his personal belongings was found at the T Mabry Carlton Jr Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creed Environmental Park in Florida on October 20. A comparison of dental records was used to identify the body. Brian Laundrie's autopsy was found inconclusive and no cause of death was announced on Friday, October 22. Florida authorities informed that his bones were sent to an anthropologist "for further evaluation".

Did Brian Laundrie kill himself?

A forensic anthropologist based in South Florida, Dr. Erin Kimmerle, in a conversation with The Sun noted that " there is an overwhelming amount of evidence linking the two cases [Gabby Petito homicide and Brian Laundrie death], including a history of domestic violence." "It seems there is a strong circumstantial case for a murder-suicide." Dr. Kimmerle said that authorities may "find a cause of death if there were injuries or some type of trauma that affected the skeleton."

"If there is soft tissue available for toxicology that could be insightful in cases of drug overdose," Dr Kimmerle said. She even hinted that she believes Brian Laundrie took his own life in Carlton Reserve in Florida and added that police have a strong case for a murder-suicide conclusion. "Since both individuals [Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie] are deceased in this case I think it will be ruled on fairly quickly and closed."

Wild theories

The fact that Brian Laundrie's body was found in a swampy area in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park that was underwater few days back and is home to alligators and wild pigs, attributed to the widely speculated theories that Laundrie may have been killed by these animals.