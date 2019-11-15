Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt who were once considered "couple goals" separated after being together for 12 years. The couple shares six children who are now caught in between their unending disagreements and problems. Their children are, Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and Knox and Vivienne who are eleven-year-old twins. It's been three years since the couple parted ways and yet, they have not sorted out their differences.

Angelina, 44, who seems to be hostile towards her ex-husband has not allowed the kids to meet Pitt in a long time. As per an article published in Us Weekly, the 55-year-old has even lost count of the number of times he hasn't met his children. "Brad's lost count of the times they haven't been available to see him on special occasions, like birthdays or holidays," a source told.

Pitt couldn't possibly meet his children even for Halloween last month. Reason? Angelina Jolie seems to have a lot of animosity towards Pitt and the mother of six didn't even make any efforts to organise a Halloween party this year. A source claims, "On Halloween, Angie made no effort to organize any type of family get-together, so he had no access to the kids once again."

Why is it that Angelina Jolie resents Pitt? The Maleficent actress considers and blames the Ad Astra actor for "he turned her and the children's lives upside down." This isn't the only thing Jolie is upset and angry about. According to Us Weekly, Angelina did not want to marry Pitt and "she felt that Brad pressured her." This is one reason why she has decided not to marry again.

Brad and Angelina walked down the aisle in August 2014. However, two years later in September 2016, Angelina filed for divorce due to irreconcilable differences. It is rumoured that the couple had a rift in June 2016 over whether or not to sell an estate in Correns, France. Jolie was willing to sell this property while Pitt wanted to keep the estate.