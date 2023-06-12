Did BLACKPINK Member Jennie Receive an Offer to Star in Marvel Project? YG Entertainment Responds

BLACKPINK member Jennie made her Hollywood debut through the HBO drama The Idol earlier this month. Her fans across the globe were eagerly waiting to see her again onscreen through another project when speculations started doing the rounds about the K-pop idol receiving an offer to star in the upcoming Marvel project. Her agency, YG Entertainment, has responded to the rumors.

The agency denied all the speculations surrounding Jennie's appearance in the Marvel project. According to the entertainment company, Jennie will not star in a Marvel project. The firm released an official statement on Monday.

"It is not true that Jennie received an offer to star in a Marvel project," the agency shared.

The speculations started doing the rounds after a foreign media outlet reported that BLACKPINK member Jennie received an offer to star in an upcoming Marvel project. The report claimed that Jennie might portray a member of Marvel's Asian superhero group Team Agents of Atlas. It further stated that the K-pop idol would play the role of Seol Hee in the movie. The character Luna Snow first appeared in the video game Marvel Super War three years back. f(x)'s Luna voiced the character in the game released in 2020.

Health Update

Jennie is currently busy with the group's ongoing concert tour, titled BORN PINK. The K-pop idol unexpectedly left the stage on Sunday night while she performed live with the other group members in Melbourne. Later, YG Entertainment released an official statement sharing why the artist left the stage mid-way. The agency shared that Jennie had to leave the musical show due to health issues.

Here is the official statement by YG Entertainment: