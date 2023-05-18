From Black Pink's Rose to Actress Singer Krystal, Checkout which Korean Stars Will Dazzle at Cannes Film Festival

If there is any global event other than Met Gala that has attracted the film fraternity from across the world it is the Cannes Film Festival. Top stars, models, singers and television actors, directors from different geographical boundaries grace the red carpet of this prestigious French event.

The 2023 edition is no different, and the festival has become the center stage for the exchange of different cultures and exploring global opportunities. From Hollywood A-listers like Julia Roberts, and Zandia to Johnny Depp and model Bella Hadid all have graced the red carpet dressed in their iconic looks to steal the show.

Leading K-Pop Stars and Korean actors have also headed to Cannes to mark their impressive entry into one of the most media-savvy events of the year. One of the most awaited entries that have thrilled K-Pop lovers is Korean Girl band BlackPink's Rose. Reports suggest that multi-talented member, RosÃ© is set to join her bandmate Jennie at the grand event.

Following the exciting announcement of BLACKPINK's Jennie making her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, another member of the group, RosÃ© has now dropped hints about gracing the illustrious red carpet on the French Riviera.

Though no official announcement has been made, Rose has dropped a hint on her social media handle. Other than Jennie and Rose renowned South Korean actors Song Joong Ki and Song Kang Ho will be present at the event. Their films, Hopeless and Cobweb, are set to premiere in the Out of Competition and Un Certain Regard categories, respectively, adding to the buzz and anticipation surrounding this prestigious festival.

Korean movie lovers and Blinks are quite excited about these highly anticipated appearances and looking forward to how these celebs are making them proud at this globally recognized 'Festival de Cannes' where the international media keeps a keen eye on every appearance. While the festival is known to celebrate cinema, it's the red-carpet action that's closely followed. Stars all set to make their Cannes debut is expected to put their best foot forward in terms of fashion and creativity.