Did Biden Pay for Hunter's Drug-Fueled 'Wild Night' with Russian Escort at Chateau Marmont?

A new report suggests Joe Biden may have inadvertently paid for Hunter Biden's sexcapades at the legendary celebrity hangout Chateau Marmont. The Sunset Boulevard hotel is home to Academy Awards after-parties and has been a favorite of stars from actors Jean Harlow to Elizabeth Taylor to Leonardo DiCaprio.

Last week, it was reported that Hunter was banned from the hotel because of "drug use" and a new New York Post article now details a "wild night" Hunter indulged in with a Russian escort that may have been financed by the President.

Hunter Smoked Crack, Engaged in Sex and Made Porn with 'Yanna' at the Hotel

According to emails, text conversations and photos obtained from Hunter's laptop that he left at a Delaware repair shop, The Post reported that in May 2018, Hunter ordered a 24-year-old Russian escort named "Yanna" online from a company called Emerald Fantasy Girls.

"Russian, Green Eyes, Thin Brunette, an elite courtesan," reads Yanna's description, along with a menu of sex acts. "Hi, My name is Rob. I'm staying at Chateau Marmont. Are you available now?" Hunter asks Yanna using his first name.

Yanna goes to the hotel where "he smokes crack, they drink vodka, have sex, make porn. He balances a line of M&Ms on his erect penis and takes photographs of it," according to The Post.

Biden Accidentally Overpaid for the Escort's Services

The article notes that the Russian escort stays a couple of nights and wants to be paid the $8,000 he owed for her services. However, Hunter's debit cards stop working so he adds a new beneficiary on the cash transfer app Zelle – a woman named Gulnora, who is the registered agent for Emerald Fantasy Girls and Yanna's employer.

On May 24, a "hungover" Hunter transfers $8,000 but it doesn't go through. A few minutes later, he receives an fraud detection alert message from Wells Fargo. After trying a couple of cards in his wallet, one of them finally works and the payment is made.

Hunter goes back to sleep but while he is snoozing, his bank accounts are being emptied. In receipts recovered from his laptop, the transactions he thought had failed go through one after the other, racking up a total of $25,000 transferred to the escort agency.

According to The Post, Hunter then receives a series of text messages from Yanna. "There is many transactions on my account," she writes. "From last night 8k, 8k, 3500k. So get back with me when you can. So I can transfer back to you. Better if you call my personal."

"I'm happy to see that much in my account, she says in a follow-up text. "No worries you can have the rest back. Karma is a bitch."

"Send it back please," Hunter replies.

Text messages over the next week indicate that Hunter received most of the money back in his account. But on June 12, Gulnora messaged Hunter saying she could not transfer the remaining $5,000 due to issues with her bank account. "Bulls*it," Hunter responded. "I am so sick of this."

Secret Service Agents Show Up at Hotel After Hunter's Debit Card Transactions

Hours after Hunter's debit card transactions, Hunter received text messages from a man identified as Robert Savage III, as reported by The Post. Savage is a former Secret Service in charge of the LA field office and a contact card for himis saved on the laptop with a phone number and a secret service email address.

The Secret Service told The Post that Savage retired from the agency on April 30, 2018 — weeks before the Biden debauchery — and that the agency "did not provide protection to any member of the Biden family in 2018." Savage's lawyer also maintained that his client had never met or communicated with Hunter or visited the Chateau Marmont.

'This is Linked to Celtic's Account. DC is Calling Me Every 10'

According to activity recorded on Hunter's devices, the following text exchange occurred between Savage and Hunter, using the code word "Celtic," which is a reference to Joe Biden:

Savage: "H- I'm in the lobby, come down. Thanks, Rob."

Biden: "5 minutes."

Savage: "Come on H this is linked to Celtic's account. DC is calling me every 10. Let me up or come down. I can't help if you don't let me. H."

Biden: "I promise be right down. Sorry."

Five minutes later, Savage texts Hunter again to say that Dale Pupillo, a retired deputy assistant director of the Secret Service, who used to guard his father, has arrived:

Savage: "Dales here. He (sic) a going to front desk call and tell them to give us a key now H. As your friend we need to resolve this in the immediate. Call the front desk now H or I will have to assume you are in danger and we will have to make them give us keys."

Biden: "Really Rob I am coming down right now. I really promise. Was in the bathroom buddy. Coming right this second."

Savage: "We're at your door. Open it."