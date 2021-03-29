Did Bayley Break Up with Aaron Solow for Finn Balor? Here is What She Says

Wrestler Bayley has put an end to the rumours pertaining to her relationship with NXT star Finn Balor. The 31-year old had recently broken up with former NXT superstar Aaron Solow.

Dating Rumours

It all started a few years ago when a couple of pictures of Bayley with Finn Balor appeared on social media. WWE Fans started speculating that they were dating and it went to the extent of the WWE stars secretly tying the knot.

She was recently on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast where she opened up on the issue while pointing out that he is a good friend of her. Bayley. "Oh, my God! Well, we had an awesome story... it wasn't even a storyline. We kind of made it up ourselves in NXT. He sprained his ankle, so he wasn't having a match. Everybody thought it would be funny if I did his entrance cause my character was just so, whatever. And then they loved it so much it got so many views on YouTube, and then he did my entrance, and then they started teaming us up together on NXT shows. I think people liked it because it was such different characters. He was The Demon, and teaming us up together was insane." she is quoted as saying by Sportzwiki.

A Picture that Impacted her Real-life Relationship

Bayley adds that she had shared a picture of her with his parents which had some impacts on her real-life relationship. She added, "We're obviously aren't married. He's married to a beautiful woman, and he seems so happy. That was so much fun. We had so much fun with each other."

Balor is married to journalist Veronica Rodriguez.

Whereas Bayley was in a relationship with Aaron Solow. Last month, he announced that they had called off their engagement.

On his Twitter account, he posted, Pam and I have come to the realization that we have a completely different idea of what we want our future to look like, because of this we feel that it would be in our best interests to call off our engagement and end our relationship. We have a lot of great memories together that we'll forever cherish. We've agreed to remain friends and will continue to support each other in our careers and lives. "