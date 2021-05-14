Did AOC Say She Doesn't Want to Have Twins as She Can't Afford to be Pregnant for 18 Months?

Early last week Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that she is Planned Parenthood Baby. The news created quite a few ripples but more than that, just days after her comments a claim started doing the rounds on social media. According to the claim, while referring to herself as a Planned Parenthood Baby, AOC reportedly said that she hopes never has a twin as she can't afford to be pregnant for 18 months.

The comment sounds funny, with many social media users laughing at her. However, several are also confused if AOC really made such a comment or is she so ignorant that twin babies don't mean the mother's pregnancy period also doubles. Since then many have been trying to find the truth behind the claim.

The Origin

Earlier last week, Ocasio-Cortez referred to herself as a Planned Parenthood baby because her mother relied on prenatal care from the organization. Her comments made headlines and became a subject of debate. However, at the same time another claim started doing the round that AOC during her speech while stressing on that she believes and supports Planned Parenthood said, "I hope I never have twins because I can't afford to be pregnant for 18 months."

The claim shocked many as they didn't expect such a silly comment from the New York congresswoman. Many also started cracking jokes on social media, while many remained confused if she actually said that. Since then, many have been trying to find out the authenticity of the claim and also her comments.

What the Truth?

Ocasio-Cortez has time and again been subject of controversy because of her outspoken nature. This time too it wasn't any different and many started believing that she indeed said that she doesn't want twins because she really believes and understands that in that case she would be pregnant for 18 months and not nine months.

However, truth is that AOC never made such a comment as no such quote could be found on any newspaper or news channels. The fake quote was simply attributed to her to make her look stupid. In fact, this quote has been in circulation in the form of a meme for over two years now and has been attributed to several lawmakers to make them look like fools.

This quote was also earlier attributed to British politician Diane Abbott, and can be found on memegenerator.com, a website that allows people to make their own memes. In fact, at that time too no evidence of Abbot saying this either. This quote often gets falsely attributed to politicians to make it seem as if they are expressing a factually inaccurate statement in order to make them look stupid.

AOC often get targeted for her outspoken nature and this time too it wasn't any different. Interestingly, what many don't know is that she is one of the most highly educated lawmakers and is a Harvard University grad.