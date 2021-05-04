Nivine Jay: TikTok User Reveals Ben Affleck Pursued Her on Istagram after She Unmatched Him on Raya [VIDEO]

Ben Affleck has been chasing and pursuing a woman on Instagram after she matched her profile with the actor but then turned him down on celebrity dating app Raya. Nivine Jay posted a TikTok video clip on Monday about her experience with Affleck after she turned him down on Raya thinking that the actor's profile was fake.

The TikTok video shows the Batman V Superman actor trying to pursue Jay via an Instagram video and trying to explain that he is indeed the actual actor and that his profile on Raya isn't fake. Since then both Affleck and the TikTok video has gone viral. It is unclear when the alleged exchange took place.

Breaking Affleck's Heart

On Monday, Jay posted a TikTok video about the experience with the caption: "Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on Raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on Instagram." The video then cut to Affleck, 48, in the video message the actress and author says he sent her where he is heard saying, "Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It's me."

The video shows Jay, who has written a book called Cry Baby, striking a series of poses, with the caption "Sorry Ben" alongside a slew of hashtags including the actor's name and the app Raya. Although Jay need not want to malign Affleck or hog the limelight herself, the actor has been a hot topic of discussion since the video became public.

Affleck's personal life has been under media scrutiny for some time now given that he has on and off said that he is dating. However, there have been no confirmed reports on his dating status lately.

Ben Goofs Up

Jay confusing about whether Affleck's profile was real is understandable. Affleck has mostly remained silent on his dating life and relationships. In fact, he even made a light-hearted post about his personal life in 2019 after reports that he was using Raya. "HA, you got me. I'm dating," Affleck wrote in an instagram post at the time, before opening up about a the reason he was on Raya.

"But let's be serious for a moment and talk about something that is actually important. I have been in recovery for over a year and part of that is helping out others. @themidnightmission is an incredible organization that helps those in need with housing, training, development and recovery," he added.

It's unclear when this Raya/Instagram exchange happened, but Affleck in February 2020 once again denied using any dating app. He may have perhaps tried to say that he was no longer on Raya after his recovery. "I am not dating," he had said that time.

"I'm not on Tinder, Grindr — Bumble, Humble — I am not on any of them...I don't have any judgment about people who are. I know people who are on them who have a fun time and that's just not me," he added.

Ben did return to dating not long after, though. He began a relationship with his Deep Water co-star Ana de Armas right at the start of the pandemic in 2020, and they were going strong till January 2021 when the couple decided to split.