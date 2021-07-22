Aespa's Giselle is in the news all of a sudden after the rumours of her aunt dating SM Entertainment's Lee Soo Man. Soon after the speculations of the affair started doing rounds, questions were raised whether the idol getting a boost to her career due to this connection.
According to a report on Seoul Economy News, Lee Soo Man is in a relationship with a journalist who is working for a Korean branch of an American broadcast company that also has branches in the United States, Singapore and Hong Kong among many other countries.
He had gifted $4.3 million apartment with an area of 196.42 square meters to the 52-year-old journalist which he had purchased in 2015 for $3.89 billion.
As soon as this report emerged, people started raising doubts over her talent and her aunt's connection has given a push to her career. However, her fans have given a befitting reply to those who passed negative comments about her.
Meanwhile, an official comment over the alleged rumour is awaited from both parties.
Lee Soo-man is known for pioneering the Korean Wave. A singer and record producer is the founder of the multinational entertainment company SM Entertainment based in Seoul. The 69-year old was earlier married to Kim Eunjin, who died of cancer in 2014.