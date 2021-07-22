Aespa's Giselle is in the news all of a sudden after the rumours of her aunt dating SM Entertainment's Lee Soo Man. Soon after the speculations of the affair started doing rounds, questions were raised whether the idol getting a boost to her career due to this connection.

According to a report on Seoul Economy News, Lee Soo Man is in a relationship with a journalist who is working for a Korean branch of an American broadcast company that also has branches in the United States, Singapore and Hong Kong among many other countries.

He had gifted $4.3 million apartment with an area of 196.42 square meters to the 52-year-old journalist which he had purchased in 2015 for $3.89 billion.

As soon as this report emerged, people started raising doubts over her talent and her aunt's connection has given a push to her career. However, her fans have given a befitting reply to those who passed negative comments about her.

Meanwhile, an official comment over the alleged rumour is awaited from both parties.

Rabbit face: Haters say Giselle debuted because of her aunt's connection, but what if it turns out that Giselle entered SM and entered the SM debut line-up first and then LSM just started a relationship with Giselle's aunt?

夏 | なつ | ♡: she got in through sm's hardest audition. she won't be putting that much effort if she could use her "connections"

doly basumatary: Giselle is super talented..... without connection she can do lot well.....and comeon she passed Saturday audition duhhhhh.....

夏 | なつ | ♡: connections don't matter in sm. sunny is his niece and she never got any special treatment. #FreePalestineFlag of Palestinian Territories: Not æspa fans, but don't doubt her talents. Like have u see her raps, it might be not the best one but this girl is totally different female rapper in SM (Im sorry others still good). If the news true, stop using her name. It's Giselle's aunty not her, let this girl breath æquinoxCrown: His gf is foreigner but Giselle's aunt is korean. The company and media even mistreated GiselleSkullSkullSkull SuZah: I don't understand why are u so intrested in his love life. Its not like Giselle made it because of her aunt she has worked hard for it kayte // empathy: GOSH I THOUGHT HE IS DATING GISELLE TF

Lee Soo-man is known for pioneering the Korean Wave. A singer and record producer is the founder of the multinational entertainment company SM Entertainment based in Seoul. The 69-year old was earlier married to Kim Eunjin, who died of cancer in 2014.