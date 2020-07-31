The police shot dead a Detroit man who stood in the middle of a street wielding a sword and then threw a dagger at the officers. The incident happened on Thursday night, according to the city police. The man was reportedly chasing the officers and posed a threat, compelling one of the officers to fire at him in self-defense.

This is the fourth incident of shooting by Detroit police this month, and the third fatally. Police reportedly struggled to pacify the man fearing that he could injure them fatally, till a Good Samaritan came to their rescue and helped them confront the armed man.

Shot In Front of Everyone

The incident occurred around 7.15 pm on Thursday on Grand River and Meyers Road in northwest Detroit. According to Detroit Police Chief James Craig, cops were on their way to a call when they spotted a sword-wielding man at the intersection of the roads who was wildly swinging his weapon. The sword reportedly was at least 32 inches.

The cops asked him to drop his sword but he started charging at them. The police also used a taser on him but it didn't take effect because of his protective clothing. Craig said that the man "was a threat to the officers". "When officers got there, they told him to drop it. At some point, the suspect takes out a second sword; I think he had three, plus a dagger," he said.

In fact, the suspect, who is believed to be in his 20s, was in no mood to listen and continued chasing the officers attempting to injure them. At one point he also jumped on to the driver side of one of the pilot cars and tried to launch an attack. However, a Good Samaritan, who as passing by, came to the rescue to the officers and used his vehicle to block the suspect.

Killed at Last

Craig said that instead of putting down his weapon, the suspect threw a dagger at one of the officers, hitting him just below the eye. Following this, the officer fired one shot at the man. The suspect was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The wounded officer is being treated at a local hospital for a laceration below his right eye.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident. This is the fourth police-related incident of shooting in Detroit in the past month. On three occasions the suspects died. Last week a man caught selling drugs drew his gun at an officer after being chased and was shot and wounded.

Another police-related shooting occurred on July 19 after a high-speed chase that resulted in the car crashing into a tree. The suspects came out from the car and attempted to run, while one pulled a gun at an officer. The officer instead of confronting him shot him dead. Similarly, on July 10, a 20-year-old man died in return fire from the police.