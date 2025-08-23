Detroit Hospital Employee Killed by Ex-Husband Against Whom She Sought Protection but was Denied

A 53-year-old man is on the run after he walked into a Detroit hospital and gunned down his ex-wife on Friday, Aug. 22.

Mario Green fatally shot his former wife, Latricia Green - a Henry Ford Hospital employee - just before 10 a.m. on Friday.

Latricia was Denied Protection Against Mario



Latricia, who worked in housekeeping at the hospital, had an active personal protection order (PPO) against Green after filing twice to get one, the first was denied. Mario was not served with the most recent one yet.

According to reports, Green called the hospital for her upwards of 50 times and showed up on several occasions. The threats from him continued to escalate during that time, too.

The shooting took place in the basement of the hospital where Latricia was working at the time. The pair had gotten into a verbal altercation before he pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots. He then left the building in a white Dodge Charger and has not been seen since.

While Mario is not in custody, police did find his car parked at his home on Detroit's west side at Trojan and Lahser. Detroit police are still looking for Mario Green, 53, described at 6 feet, 4 inches tall. He was wearing a black shirt, black pants and had a pinkish color backpack.

Henry Ford Hospital Releases Statement



Henry Ford Hospital released the following statement:

"At Henry Ford health, we are family. We are devastated by the loss of our Henry Ford hospital teammate, and our hearts go out to her loved ones, her family, friends, and the people she works with every day. Police have confirmed this was a targeted attack of domestic violence. At this time, all questions regarding what occurred should be directed to Detroit Police Department. We are cooperating with our investigation and are conducting our own internal investigation as well."