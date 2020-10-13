Citing UFO sightings that have been happening in different corners of the world, conspiracy theorists strongly believe that aliens from deep space have been visiting Earth for hundreds of thousands of years.

Adding up the heat to these seemingly bizarre theories, the Pentagon recently admitted that it has carried out a UFO search program named AATIP (Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program). The Department of Defense also released two UFO videos, and it showed two flying objects screeching across the skies at a breathtaking speed. However, SpaceX founder Elon Musk has claimed that convincing evidence to substantiate alien presence on Earth is absent.

Elon Musk Rules Out Alien Presence on Earth

In a series of revealing tweets, Elon Musk talked about his views on UFO pictures and videos that continuously emerge online. The response made by Musk was prompted by Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo who recently asked Donald Trump whether UFOs exist.

"Well, I'm going to have to check on that. I mean, I've heard that. I heard that two days ago. So I'll check on that. I'll take a good, strong look at that. I will tell you this, we now have created a military the likes of which we've never had before, in terms of equipment. The equipment that we have, the weapons that we have, and hopefully — hope to god we never have to use them. Russia, China, they're all envious of what we've had. As far as the other question, I'll have to check on it. I heard about it two days ago actually," said Trump.

Bartiromo later tweeted Trump's comments on Twitter, and requested a response from Musk.

"I have seen no evidence of an advanced civilization visiting Earth. Fuzzy pics that are worse than a 7/11 security cam frame grab don't count!" tweeted Trump.

Are Humans the Only Conscious Beings in Cosmos?

This is not the first time that Musk is ruling out the presence of aliens in the universe. A few months back, Trump revealed that humans are the only conscious beings in the cosmos. According to Trump, humans should use this consciousness to emerge as a multi-planetary species.

However, a few weeks back, Musk deviated from his argument, and he suggested that aliens had built Egyptian pyramids. The comments made by Musk received negative responses from several corners, and Egyptian historians claimed that Musk's wild thoughts are nothing but a classic case of hallucination.