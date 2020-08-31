Several conspiracy theorists have long been claiming that a rogue planet named Nibiru is currently in its collision course towards the earth, and once it hits the Blue Planet, it could trigger devastation everywhere.

This conspiracy theory initially gained popularity in 2017, and nothing happened on the probable collision date predicted by conspiracy theorists including the infamous David Meade. As scare loomed up, NASA, the United States space agency informed the general public that Nibiru is nothing but an internet hoax.

Biblical Preacher Assures Nibiru Existence

However, Paul Begley, a popular American preacher who has been making doomsday predictions for years believes that Nibiru is a real deal. According to Begley, Nibiru will soon reveal itself to the world, and it will mark the beginning of apocalypse on earth.

"Anytime you have a Sun event, you have an Earth event. Anytime there's a space event, it affects the Earth or even the Sun. And right now we've been dealing with the coming Planet X, Nibiru, planet number nine, Wormwood, the dwarf star, the Goblin. Call it what you want to, a binary system that according to Mike from Around the World, of course, has been approaching us for the last seven years, getting closer and closer into sight," said Begley, Express.co.uk reports.

Begley predicted that people will start freaking out after seeing the dreaded events that are going to hit planet earth soon. The preacher revealed that the Bible has predicted both fearful and great signs from heaven.

It should be noted that pastor Begley has made several doomsday predictions in the past, but none of his words have turned true until now. However, Begley is continuing his predictions, and he strongly believes that the recent events unfolding on earth are actually fulfilling Biblical prophecies.

Nibiru Conspiracy Theory: An Internet Hoax

Even though conspiracy theorists like Paul Begley are assuring the existence of Nibiru, the entire scientific community and space agencies like NASA have dismissed all these doomsday predictions.

"Nibiru and other stories about wayward planets are an internet hoax. There is no factual basis for these claims. If Nibiru or Planet X were real and headed for an encounter with the Earth astronomers would have been tracking it for at least the past decade, and it would be visible by now to the naked eye," says NASA on their website.