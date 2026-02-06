Derrick Callella: Everything to Know About Career Criminal and Imposter Who Sent Bitcoin Ransom Texts to Nancy Guthrie's Family

The man accused of sending a fake ransom text to Nancy Guthrie's daughter has a criminal history that includes financial crimes such as theft and embezzlement, it was revealed. Derrick Callella was arrested on Thursday after he sent a fake Bitcoin ransom demand to Nancy Guthrie's daughter, Annie Guthrie, and her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, authorities said.

Officials also confirmed that Callella had previously been charged in a 2023 embezzlement case involving 13 Los Angeles County employees, who were accused of collectively stealing more than $430,000 in unemployment benefits from the county. Nancy Guthrie remains missing, and there has been little progress in the case as law enforcement officials remain clueless.

Career Criminal

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office told The Daily Mail that Callella is the same person who was arrested in connection with the fraudulent text messages. Callella texted Annie and Cioni on February 4: "Did you get the bitcoin were [sic] waiting on our end for the transaction."

About three minutes after sending the text messages, data reviewed by investigators showed Callella also placed a brief, nine-second phone call to one of Nancy Guthrie's family members, court records show. The documents do not identify which relative he allegedly contacted.

According to the complaint, Callella's disturbing messages to Guthrie's family members were sent shortly after the "Today" co-host and her siblings shared an emotional video, pleading with whoever may have taken their mother to provide proof that she was still alive.

Family members reported the alarming texts to the police, who were able to trace the phone number back to Callella's home in California, according to court documents.

Once confronted by officers, Callella admitted he had been closely following the case on television. He told police that he sent the two text messages after finding the Guthrie family's contact details on a website.

"He said ... he was trying to see if the family would respond," the complaint said.

Trying to Play Smart

Callella, who previously worked as an intermediate clerk for the county's Department of Health Services, is accused of collecting $9,984 in unemployment benefits between May 6, 2020, and January 20, 2022. Prosecutors say the scheme involved employees submitting false unemployment claims that misstated how much they earned during multiple two-week periods.

According to authorities, each participant was collecting more than $600 a week, which made them ineligible for the benefits. Callella was among several county employees implicated, with 11 other former workers charged in the case in December.

He was arraigned last November on a felony count of grand theft and an additional misdemeanor, and is scheduled to return to court in Los Angeles on March 31.

In the current case, Callella is also facing new charges for transmitting a ransom demand across state lines and for using a telecommunications device—without revealing his identity—with the intent to abuse, threaten, or harass someone, prosecutors said.

FBI Special Agent Heith Janke announced Callella's arrest during a press briefing on Thursday afternoon.

"We have made one arrest related to an imposter ransom demand, and the complaint will be presented at the state judge later today," Janke told reporters.

"My next message is to those imposters who are trying to take advantage and profit from this situation - we will investigate and ensure you are held accountable for your actions."

Authorities do not believe his alleged ransom demand is connected to the letters sent in relation to the suspected kidnapping.

At least three media outlets have reported receiving what appear to be ransom notes, all of which have been turned over to investigators. The Pima County Sheriff's Department has said it is treating the notes and other tips seriously, but has declined to provide additional details.