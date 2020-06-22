J. Alexander Keung, one of the four Minneapolis cops charged in the murder of George Floyd, was confronted by an angry shopper at a grocery store who told him that he will be sent "back to jail". Keung was seen on Saturday shopping at Cubs Food grocery store in Minnesota, a day after he was released on bail from the Hennepin County jail.

The video was shot by a shopper who identified Keung shopping at the store she was in. Keung, however, didn't get involved in any argument and just replied that he was shopping for necessities and would soon leave.

Moment of Embarrassment

The angry shopper at Plymouth approached him and asked: "So you're out of prison and you're comfortably shopping in Cub Foods as if you didn't do anything?" The video shows an embarrassed Keung holding a pack of Oreos saying that he is shopping for necessities.

"I don't think you should have that right," the woman replies. "I don't think you should be out on bail."

"I can understand that. I'm sorry you feel that way," Kueng replies.

The woman continued accusing Kueng of his actions. "No you're not sorry!" the woman says. "You're literally out here, comfortably as if you didn't kill that man? Did you think people weren't going to recognize you?" Kueng was released from jail on Friday night after being held in lieu of $750,000 bail.

Public Rage Continues

The 26-year-old Keung is facing charges of helping in abetting second-degree murder of George Floyd, an African-American, as another cop Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck that choked him to death. Keung, Chauvin and the two other cops since then have been fired and are being investigated for the murder of Floyd.

The incident led to nationwide protests calling for the end of police brutality and racism against the Black. Keung's video, which has now gone viral, is just one of the many instances of public fury and rage against police brutality in the United States.

The shopper didn't stop her comments there as the conversation continued almost until Keung left the store. "This is crazy that you're here...thinking everything is okay. I mean, you don't want to apologize, you don't want to say anything?" she can be heard saying.

She further questioned the tainted officer how did he get $75,000 to pay for his bail as he waited in the queue for checkout. She also vowed Keung's life would be made miserable outside and that he was "lucky" that his home address isn't public knowledge.

The FBI is currently reviewing the bodycam footage of Floyd's death. However, it is yet to be made public. Another officer, Thomas Lane, has also been released on bail while Chauvin and Tou Thao are still behind bars.