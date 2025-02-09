As Deportation Concerns Grow, California Allocates $50M Fund to Battle Trump Policies and Defend Immigrants

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed laws on Friday to allocate $50 million for legal battles against the Trump administration and to support immigrant defense. The move aims to protect state policies from federal challenges and provide legal aid to immigrants facing deportation.

Half of the funding, $25 million, will go to the state Department of Justice to fight legal cases against the federal government. The other half will help legal groups represent immigrants at risk of deportation. This decision comes as California renews its opposition to former President Donald Trump, who is now in his second term.

During Trump's first presidency, California clashed with his administration on climate laws, immigration policies, and water regulations. The state filed or joined more than 100 lawsuits against his government. Similar conflicts are emerging again as Trump pushes forward with mass deportation plans and policy rollbacks.

Democratic Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas defended the funding. "Californians are being threatened by an out-of-control administration that doesn't care about the Constitution," he said earlier this week. "That is why we are allocating resources to defend Californians from this urgent threat."

The governor's action follows his return from Washington, where he met with Trump and Congress members to seek federal aid for wildfire relief. January's devastating wildfires in Los Angeles killed more than two dozen people and destroyed thousands of homes.

Last month, Newsom signed a $2.5 billion fire relief package to support evacuations, survivor assistance, and hazardous waste removal. His administration expects the federal government to reimburse the state for some of these costs.

While Democrats support the new funding, Republican lawmakers strongly oppose it. They argue that focusing on Trump is a political distraction from more pressing state issues, including wildfire recovery.

"This slush fund isn't about solving real problems—it's a political stunt," said Republican Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones. "This won't help fire victims."

Critics also worry that the funding could be used to defend undocumented immigrants with serious criminal records. Newsom responded by clarifying that the money is not intended for that purpose. He urged lawmakers to pass additional legislation if further clarification is needed.

"This funding will help safeguard the civil rights of California's most vulnerable residents," Newsom said in a statement.

The state's resistance to Trump's policies is nothing new. During his first term, California sued the administration over 120 times. The attorney general's office reported that the legal battles cost the state approximately $42 million, with annual expenses ranging from $2 million to nearly $13 million.

Newsom announced his plan to protect state policies shortly after Trump's reelection in November. He then called a special legislative session to fast-track the bills.

As tensions rise between California and Washington, the state appears ready for another legal showdown.