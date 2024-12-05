Deny' 'Depose' and 'Defend': Chilling Cryptic Messages Found on Bullets that Killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

In a shocking crime, UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, 50, was shot dead outside the Hilton Hotel on Sixth Avenue in Midtown, New York. The assassination occurred early Wednesday morning, leaving the business community and the public stunned.

Police revealed the bullets and shell casings at the crime scene bore engravings reading "deny," "depose," and "defend." These cryptic messages have added a chilling layer to the investigation, fueling speculation about the motive behind the attack.

The masked gunman, described as highly skilled, lay in wait outside the luxury hotel. Surveillance footage shows the shooter calmly targeting Thompson before firing multiple shots at close range. Witnesses described the killer as composed, even clearing a jammed gun to continue firing as Thompson tried to crawl away.

After the attack, the gunman fled the scene on an e-bike, vanishing into Central Park. The use of a silencer and the professional execution style point to a planned assassination.

However, investigators may have critical leads. A phone believed to belong to the shooter was found near the scene. Additional items, including a coffee cup, a water bottle, and two PowerBars, were recovered at a nearby Starbucks. These could provide vital forensic evidence to identify the killer.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny confirmed the targeted nature of the crime. "This does not appear to be a random act of violence," he stated. Yet, the motive remains unclear, though connections to Thompson's professional life are under scrutiny.

Thompson, who earned nearly $9.9 million annually, was a key figure at UnitedHealthcare, the largest private health insurer in the U.S. Before his death, he faced a Department of Justice investigation into insider trading. His wife, Paulette "Pauley" Thompson, 51, revealed that her husband had received threats.

"There had been some threats," she told NBC News. "I don't know details, but he mentioned people were threatening him."

The murder has shaken the corporate world and raised questions about high-profile executives' safety. Thompson was scheduled to host an investors' conference the morning he was killed, adding to the intrigue surrounding the case.

Despite the brutal nature of the crime, the investigation is progressing. The NYPD is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest. Detectives are working tirelessly to uncover the mystery behind this calculated attack.

The murder of a prominent CEO, combined with the cryptic messages and professional execution, has sparked widespread interest and concern. As the investigation unfolds, authorities hope to bring the killer to justice and provide answers to a city seeking closure.