Denver Teacher Accused of Engaging in Sexual Contact with Her Student in School Locker Room, Her Home

A Denver-area middle school teacher has been arrested and now faces multiple charges in connection with the sexual assault and exploitation of a child.

Teresa Whalin was arrested on Monday, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday. The 28-year-old was a gym teacher at Ranch View Middle School in Highlands Ranch and has been employed by the Douglas County School District since July 2021.

Whalin was charged with sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, internet exploitation of a child and stalking. The sheriff's office says the school district was alerted to the arrest and is cooperating with the investigation.

Whalin has since been placed on administrative leave and was taken to the Douglas County Detention Facility, where she's being held on a $50,000 bond.

Whalin and the Victim Had Sexual Intercourse at the Teacher's Home, Middle School Locker Room Bathroom

According to the arrest affidavit filed in Colorado's 23rd Judicial District on Monday, Whalin admitted to having a sexual relationship with the victim, which lasted over a year.

The affidavit said the victim was reportedly struggling with mental health and self-harm and was looking for support when the victim began spending time with Whalin, who did not report the victim's wounds from self-harm.

Their relationship progressed into a sexual relationship in April 2023, and over the course of over a year, the two reportedly engaged in intercourse in various settings, including the teacher's home and the middle school locker room bathroom, according to the affidavit.

Whalin and the Victim 'Broke Up' After He Became Interested in Dating Someone Else, Then She Allegedly Started Stalking Him

Whalin reportedly told the victim not to tell anyone so she would not get in trouble. She began picking up and dropping the victim to and from school, and the victim's parents were unaware of their relationship. They reportedly "broke up" when the victim became interested in dating someone else.

One reporter, according to the affidavit, said that Whalin struggled with the breakup and drove near the victim's home and their walking path to school on multiple occasions, including an instance in August 2025, causing the victim fear. Whalin admitted to putting the victim under surveillance and told detectives that she repeatedly went near the victim's home to catch a "glimpse" of them.

The victim reportedly received an alarming text from an unknown person in September, prompting a discussion with a school counselor and leading to the report to law enforcement. Whalin told detectives that she had sent the text to the victim, hoping to cause alarm so the victim would seek comfort from her.

Due to redactions in the affidavit copy, it is unclear who each of the reporting parties was, but the affidavit said both Whalin and the victim told detectives about the relationship and said they felt trapped, and both said they knew it was not appropriate.

Whalin was in court on Wednesday morning for a status hearing and is due back in court for a formal filing of charges on Monday.