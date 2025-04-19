Denver Man Convicted of Murdering Wife After Pretending to Be Her Ex, Stalking Her in Attempt to Win Her Back

A Colorado man has been convicted of killing his wife after posing as her ex-boyfriend, stalking her and sending her disturbing messages.

The verdict was announced on Thursday, April 17, against Daniel Krug after just one of deliberations, as reported by the Associated Press. Krug, 44, was found guilty on charges including first degree murder, two counts of stalking and one count of criminal impersonation.

Krug Pretended to be Kristil's Ex so He Could Protect Her from Fake Stalking and Win Her Back

According to prosecutors, Krug's marriage with his wife, Kristil Krug, was in danger and to salvage it, he decided to play "puppet master," scaring his wife and then trying to win her back by protecting her from the fake stalking, the AP reported.

A few months before her death, In October 2023, Kristil contacted the Broomfield Police Department and reported that an old boyfriend from two decades ago was harassing her. Kristil received emails and text messages, including some that criticized her husband Daniel, the outlets reported. She was reportedly also sent photos indicating that she was being stalked.

Emails, Messages were Traced Back to Daniel's Workplace



During the investigation, police found evidence that revealed Daniel was the one sending his wife the messages. Investigators traced the IP address for the emails and messages Kristil received back to Daniel's workplace.

Prosecutors said that Daniel started realizing that he could face criminal charges if police found out he was behind the stalking, so he started plotting the murder of his wife after learning she did not want to be with him anymore.

Defense Claimed No Evidence Linking Daniel to the Killing

Daniel waited for Kristil to return to their Denver home on Dec. 14, 2023 after taking their two children to school and then knocked her unconscious before stabbing her in the heart.

Daniel's lawyers argued that there was no physical evidence linking him to the violent killing, noting that there was no blood found in his car or on his clothes, the AP reported. Partial DNA from an unknown person was found at the scene on Kristil's neck.

"He didn't love her. He hated her. Think about what he did to her," Kate Armstrong, senior deputy district attorney, said in court during closing arguments, according to the outlet. Krug is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday and faces a mandatory sentence of life without parole.