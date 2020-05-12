Denmark is going to significantly increase the testing for the coronavirus or COVID-19 and put a contact tracing system in place for preventing a second wave of the deadly novel virus infection, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated on Tuesday.

Denmark tackling COVID-19

"If the spread reignites, we need to know in time. This is why we need an effective tracing of the virus spreading," Frederiksen told reporters. "We need to isolate the sick, so we can break the infection chains without having to close down society again," she said.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 280,000 people worldwide and infecting 4.1 million people globally. The virus which probably originated from the Chines city of Wuhan in Hubei province has spread to over 170 countries.

