Denise Kendrick: Target Sparks Outrage after Firing Woman Worker Over Dress Code Issue

A Target store in Fargo, North Dakota, is facing backlash after firing an employee for adding "Trust in Jesus" to her name tag. Denise Kendrick, who worked at the store, said she was fired on November 16 due to a dress code violation. Kendrick had written "Trust in Jesus" along with a small drawing of a cross on her name tag, according to KVLY.

However, a manager approached her and told her she was not allowed to wear it. "I replied, 'Well, I've seen people with rainbows on theirs. I'm going to continue to wear this name tag,' and then they said, 'Well, you can't work here anymore,'" Kendrick said.

Target Under Fire

Kendrick said she asked for an explanation regarding her termination but was only provided with a document outlining the store's dress code policy. "I said, 'Can I get it in writing why you're firing me?' and they refused to do that," said Kendrick

"They gave me this paper with all these phone numbers on it and said, 'If you have any questions about the violation of the dress code, just call one of these numbers.' And he just kept repeating it, and we just kept going back and forth, and it was going nowhere."

Kendrick said that she was wearing a simple red long-sleeve sweatshirt and jeans at the time of her dismissal. She also mentioned that she had been wearing other religious items for months without any problems.

"I had no problems with anyone approaching me with my Christian shirts," said Kendrick.

According to Target's policy, "Target is an equal opportunity employer that prohibits discrimination and will make decisions regarding employment opportunities, including hiring, promotion, and advancement, without regard to the following characteristics: race, color, national origin, religious beliefs."

Racial Discrimination at Its Height

Angry social media users labeled Kendrick's firing as discriminatory, pointing out the hypocrisy of allowing some employees to write on their name tags while denying her the same right. "I don't shop at Target! I hope that lady sues Target for wrongful termination! I am so sick of the intolerant left! They are all so wretched," one Reddit user wrote.

"How about a simple "you only wear the approved uniform and nothing else" policy. No "flair" or other garbage, just the corporate stuff required," another person said.

"Suddenly all of the problems go away. But of course the lefty "feelies" crowd won't be able to virtue signal if that happens."

"I'm done with target too expensive and their quality is not any better. I'm sick of their left policies. If they're gonna allow people to put rainbows and pronouns they have no reason not to allow her to put that," a third user said.

After Kendrick's interview with the local news station, a Target spokesperson announced in a statement that she had been rehired.

"Upon learning of the situation, we conducted a review and determined that the team member should not have been terminated. We apologized to her and offered to reinstate her immediately," the spokesperson said.

"We are taking the appropriate steps to address the actions taken by the individual leader involved in this situation and are working with the store to ensure our policies are appropriately followed moving forward."

Kendrick said on Facebook, "My job has been reinstated, and yes I will continue to wear "Trust in Jesus" on my name tag."