British model Demi Rose has made a mark with her modelling carer so far. The diva often makes heads turn with her sexy figure on social media. According to the latest updates, she has shared an eye-popping photo of herself on her official Instagram handle that has left fans breathless. Demi is seen sporting a sexy revealing white crop top paired with a pair of blue denim in the picture that has garnered massive attention.

Demi's latest Instagram update has grabbed as many as 480K likes and views on the social media platform. Several fans of the model flooded the comments section with kisses, love and fire emojis to express their love for the modelling queen. Earlier, Demi had posted a series of sexy photos from her Thai vacation, creating quite a buzz. Demi posed in barely nothing, which went viral on the internet.

Recently, Demi announced that she wants to get a better smile and she's going for a smile transformation through a post on Instagram. However, fans told her that she was already perfect and need not do more.

The 23-year-old is famous for her Kim Kardashian-like hourglass figure. She isn't shy of showing off her sexy figure on the internet and often keeps her fans engaged through her Instagram page. The young model has been one of the most followed celebrities on social media with more than 13.6 million followers on just her Instagram account.

Demi rose to fame for her relationship with famous rapper and ex-boyfriend of Kylie Jenner, Tyga. However, Demi's relationship with the rapper didn't last long enough.