British model Demi Rose, one of the most beautiful, hot and sexy models in the the industry, has always grabbed eyeballs for her sexy photos on social media ever since she opened her official accounts. The diva, who is known for her Kim Kardashian-like curvaceous figure, always makes heads turn with her photos. The 24-year-old loves to flaunt her hourglass figure and isn't shy of posting her nude pictures online.

Rose, also known as Demi Rose Mawby, has just dropped an eye-popping photo on her official Instagram handle that has left everyone awestruck. In the latest photo, Rose is seen wearing a sexy pink revealing top that has caught much attention for her ample cleavage. She is seen tilting her head to her right giving a sultry pose in front of the camera while she wears a crucifix necklace passed on to her from her mother. The photo has left fans drooling over it and has garnered more than 439K likes and over 3,000 comments on the social media platform.

Last week, Rose had wooed everyone by sharing one of the most sizzling photos in which she is seen wearing a hot red bikini swimsuit. The model looked stunning in the outfit that saw her flaunt her assets and curves. In another video post, the diva is sorry that others' boyfriends were looking at her.

The bombshell is not only popular for her hot photos on Instagram, but she is also a super model and knows how to keep her fans engaged with interesting content once in a while.

Having more than 12.5 million fans on Instagram, Rose has a huge fan base. Apart from modelling and chilling out with friends, she loves animals. Rose's pictures from her Thailand vacation last month had also created a buzz as she went totally naked.