American hottie Ana Cheri has been a treat to her fans when it comes to showing off her figure while modelling. The diva, who had recently made headlines for her sultry act on a beach while vacationing with her husband Ben Moreland, is making heads turn with her photos and fitness videos on social media platforms.

In her latest Instagram post, Cheri has shared a message motivating and inspiring her fans to exercise and stay healthy. Posting a photo of herself in exercising outfit, Cheri in her latest social media post said, "We all get inspired by similar things, to be healthy, to look good, and feel good. But finding that motivation can be challenging sometimes. It's easy to just skip it or start tomorrow."

Cheri has some free advice for her fans. "My best advice about staying healthy I could give you is to find a community that supports your goals and keeps you accountable." The photo grabbed as many as 68.9 eyeballs of her 12.4 million fans. The 33-year-old model is known for posting some of the most unconventional and daring posts on social media that often leaves one speechless.

Cheri's nude photos recently created a buzz among her fans. She recently suffered a wardrobe malfunction while she was swinging in a skimpy neon bikini against the backdrop of the blue ocean. The photo on her Instagram grabbed much attention from her fans and had over 275K likes and views.

While several fans took to Cheri's post to comment on her sultry looks and express their liking, one wrote, "Ana you are so amazingly beautiful and stunning hope you have a great day."