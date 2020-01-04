British bombshell Demi Rose Mawby once again stole the show with her latest photo on social media. The diva has shared a sexy photo flaunting her sun-kissed hourglass figure on a palm leaf.

The photo of Demi, most likely clicked on an unknown beach, has taken the internet by storm. The British model, who is known for her beauty and grace also teased her fans with a caption that read, "Do damage to you but you love it".

Demi is very much active on social media

Definitely, Demi's fans are in love with what she posts on a daily basis. The diva is very active on social media, be it Instagram or Twitter, Demi knows how to keep her fans engaged with her super hot pictures from her latest photoshoot.

In an earlier Instagram post, Demi was seen wearing a sexy metallic outfit that made her look like the Greek Goddess. Demi shared the photo through her official Insta handle to wish her fan followers on New Year Eve this year.

Demi Rose loves animals

The British bombshell wrote, "Wow what a year. It definitely has been the hardest year of my life but also the best year of my life. I'm proud of myself for getting through the hurdles I've faced and the growth that I've experienced. I'm ready to say goodbye to 2019 and I'm SO excited for what's to come in this new year. I wish you all an amazing 2020 filled with lots of blessings and love. Thank you for all your support, always. Love you guys!"

Moreover, Demi's posts on social media reveals that she loves animals. According to one of her Insta posts, Demi was holding a baby turtle in her hand which she set free after it hatched from the egg. Well, there's a lot more about the British beauty that is yet to be known and if you are a fan, keep visiting this website.