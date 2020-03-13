An expert at sending heartbeats pulsing through the roof, Demi Rose bared it all for a racy picture posted on her Instagram page recently. Save for the suspenders, which managed to cover her nipples, as she went all topless while posing in a pair of pants at the freezing French alps.

Giving an eyeful to her 13.3 million followers on her Instagram, Demi captioned the pictures in French: "l'art subtil de ne pas se soucier," It means the subtle art of not caring.

Demi posts two sultry images

Much to the delight of her fans, the well-endowed beauty, posted two snaps in different poses that accentuated her curved body. The pictures were posted late on Wednesday night. Wearing nothing but a pair of high-waist pants in red colour with black detailing on the sides, the topless beauty covered her nipples by strategically placing a pair of striped suspenders in black and red, over her bare chest. Leaving little to the imagination of onlookers, Demi displayed every inch of her curvaceous upper body including the enormous cleavage, flat mid-riff, tiny waist and well-toned arms.

The model kept her hair open as they flowed down on her shoulders and back. She wore a full-face makeup with heavy eye shadow, mascara laden eyes with winged eyeliner, bronzer, shimmery highlighter, and deep pink lipstick. For the accessories, Demi wore a couple of rings on both hands and a delicate chain with a pendant around her long neck.

Fans gush over the racy pictures

In the first picture, while tugging her suspenders downwards, Demi tilted her chin slightly upwards as she kept her eyes closed and lips slightly parted. In the second one, she wore a pair of dark sunglasses as she looked sideways towards the camera.

Within hours of going online, the recent post received close to 850,000 likes and over 7,500 comments. When one fan questioned "Dont you have cold? You will get flu!," Demi replied by saying, "It was very hot ."

"Breath taking like always ," commented a fan. "SO GORGEOUS, and the caption in French ❤️❤️," mentioned another. One of the fans teased the model saying, "Not a fan of those suspenders. Please remove them."

"Gorgeous looking,cool style,☺️ beautiful hairstyle, great post-Demi," commented another fan. Just a day ago, Demi had sported a two-piece bikini that barely managed to keep her assets hidden.