Demi Lovato, the "EchaMe La Culpa" singer along with the announcement of her latest music album "Ok Not To Be Ok" launch yesterday has shared a post on Instagram highlighting issues like mental health and suicide.

The diva on the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day talked about her own mental health as a teenager and about the time she dealt with suicidal thoughts and depression. Taking to Instagram, Demi Lovato said, "Since a young age I've dealt with suicidal thoughts and depression. I've been very vocal in raising the awareness of mental health because it is possible to see the light when you start the work on yourself."

Lovato Struggled With Depression

The diva further stated that she is a living proof and that one never has to give in to such thoughts. Her latest song, "Ok Not To Be Ok" is a bridge to creating awareness on mental health, depression, anxiety, and the struggle living with these issues.

In her latest post, Demi also expressed that she had struggled with depression for many days and also overcame the sufferings on her own fighting every day. She has appealed to those suffering from these issues to let her song be the anthem to healing those who need it right now. She wrote, "You can get through whatever it is you're going through.. I'm here for you always, you are not alone and I love you."

The popular American singer also spoke about collaborating with a non-profit organization that provides education and resources to better mental health. She wrote, "@marshmellomusic and I are SO thankful to have their support and resources. My hope is that you'll read these slides and share them with your friends and family. Take care of yourself, and listen to your loved ones. Remember, Ok Not To Be Ok," and ended her post with a black heart and butterfly emojis.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has affected a lot of people in various ways leading many going through anxiety, depression, and suffering from mental illness. However, celebrities like Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, John Hamm, Dwayne Johnson, Selena Gomez, and more have opened up about the issue. Sharing their personal struggle with fans and the general public does help people cope up with mental health issues.