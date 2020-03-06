American singer, songwriter and actor Demi Lovato dropped her new song "I Love me" today morning with end to end lyrics on YouTube. The song starts with "Cause I'm a black belt when I'm beating up on myself But I'm an expert at giving love to somebody else," she singing while her devil and angel selves were seen wrestling in the video.

Whereas her song ends when the singer, wearing hot red coat walks off the road with dancers around after touching the shoulder of a patient lying on the stretcher being wheeled into the ambulance. "I'm my own worst critic Talk a whole lot of shit But I'm a ten out of ten," she sings.

About Lovato

Demi, who has more than 78 million followers on Instagram posted a video about her appearance at "The Ellen Show" a day ago. She said, "Today I got to see my dear friend @theellenshow. I was lucky enough to sit with her and share my story from over the past year and a half. I was so emotional I cried when I walked off stage." Not to forget that Demi started off the year by performing at Grammy 2020 on the new live version of her latest track "Anyone".

Here is how Twitteratis are reacting

One of her fans on Twitter wrote "I'm a hardcore fan of her since camp rock. Going through so hard times to where she is, believe me she worked till her ass off but i never felt this much proud for a music video she did. Even just this scene... i meen,just rest in peace to every lovatic"

Another netizen who goes by the name Maz posted, "the way she reconstructed redefined conveyed and obtained the concupiscent anomalistic clearance showing us that idiosyncratic is ebulliently inevitable while simultaneously substantiating the superiority of women."