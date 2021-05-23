Demi Lovato: Instagram Users Slam Pop Star For Attention Seeking Gender Identity Post

Demi Lovato, who had recently opened up about her sexuality and revealed she's non-binary, has shared a post confusing most of her fans on Instagram. The pop singer took to her official Instagram handle and wrote: "I don't identify as non-binary, but I adore many people who do!"

Lovato's post on the social media platform has left many confused. Lovato has been candid about her sexuality after calling off her engagement with Max Ehrich last year.

Three days ago, the pop sensation shared a video with her fans on Instagram through which she announced that she will use the pronouns they/them. "Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all - I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward," Lovato said in her Instagram post as part of her program "4D With Demi Lovato."

However, Lovato's latest post on her Gender Identity has left fans wondering if she is seeking attention or she's gone crazy.

Some of her Instagram followers lauded and called her actions, "stunning and brave." "Demi, thank you for posting this so I can understand this important topic and who you truly are a little better. I'm so freaking proud of you. Your happiness and peace matter the most," replied a user on Lovato's official Instagram post. Another follower questioned if she's going to re-write all her songs using them/they.

Demi Lovato Announces Her Sexuality in This Video

Reaction to Demi Lovato's Instagram Post on "Gender Identity"

Some of the users on Instagram said that the "Echame La Culpa" singer is just trying to seek the attention of her followers on Instagram again while others claimed her post "totally nonsense and very confusing".

"Sounds like you're just looking for attention again," wrote the first user. The second user said, "Absolutely none of this makes actual sense" said.

"Oh please common accept yourself for who you are and stop creating new stupid terms," wrote the third follower.

While another confused soul said, "My question is... can people just be people? Why do we need all these labels? Not being mean or negative but as someone who can't relate to this, I am actually more confused reading all these than I was before I read them. help me understand!"

"U gonna re-write all your songs to say them/they instead of he or she???" said another on Demi Lovato's Instagram account.