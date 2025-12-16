Delray Beach Church Minister Arrested for Engaging in Sexual Acts with a Minor in Exchange for Vape Pens

A 50-year-old minister at the Church of the Living God in Delray Beach has been arrested for engaging in sexual activity with a minor, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Kenneth Edwards Jr. is accused of engaging in sexual acts with a 15-year-old girl, and investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Edwards Performed Sexual Acts on the Victim in Exchange for Vape Pens

According to the police report obtained by CBS12, Edwards initially approached the victim at a department store, asking for her phone number. Instead, she provided access to her social media accounts.

The two then met on at least two occasions, during which Edwards performed sex acts on her in exchange for a vape pen, according to the report. During the first encounter, which took place on a Friday morning, she entered his vehicle and gave him the vape pen he had requested. In exchange, he attempted to perform oral sex on her, which she allowed.

The two continued to communicate through Instagram, where she allegedly sent him nudes, the arrest report says. The two met again a week later at Ninja Kids Trampoline Park, where he gave her a vape in exchange for oral sex, the arrest report continues.

Edwards Continued to Meet the Victim for Sex Despite Learning She was Only 15

Investigators said Edwards claimed he thought the girl was 18, but continued to meet with her for sex even after learning she was only 15. The victim's mother discovered the situation after confiscating her daughter's phone and finding messages on Instagram.

Edwards is being charged with lewd or lascivious activity with a victim age 12 to 16, and using a computer to seduce, solicit, or lure a child. He was arrested over the weekend and is currently held in the Palm Beach County Jail with a bond set at $300,000.