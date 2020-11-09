A police chief in an Arkansas town posted inflammatory comments on Democrats and encouraged violence against them triggering outrage in the community. Following the backlash, Lang Holland — who was Marshall town's police chief — resigned from his post.

Holland, from Marshall, posted his views on Parler — a Twitter-like application largely used by far-right activists and conspiracy theorists. In the posts, he encouraged people to be violent against "Marxist Democrats." His comments went viral after KATV News reporter Viktoria Capek posted screenshots of his Parler posts.

"When this is over and Trump is president for 4 more years," Holland's one post read. "Do not go to sleep. Do not forget what these Marxist Democrat b**tards have tried to do."

"When you see one in public get in their face do not give them any peace," he wrote in another post. "Throw water on them at restaurants. Push them off sidewalks. Never let them forget they are traitors and have no right to live in this Republic after what they have done."

Holland's post drew criticism from the Marshall community and Mayor Kevin Elliott took cognizance of the matter and the police chief. "The Marshall community does not in any way support or condone bullying or threats of violence to anyone of any political persuasion," Elliott said. "We are a welcoming community that is humbly working to build a bright future for ALL our citizens."

Holland resigned from his post on Saturday.

This is not the first time a law enforcement official encouraged violence against Democrats. Last week, Scott Walden — a police captain in Alabama's Flomaton town — commented on Facebook that President-elect Joe Biden supporters should be lined up and "put a bullet in their skull for treason."

The comment led to widespread criticism in Flomaton and its residents demanded authorities to fire Walden. Flomaton Mayor Dewey Bondurant was among those who wanted to remove the police captain from the department. The mayor said officials took Walden's gun and shield and placed him on paid administrative leave.