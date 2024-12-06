Death of 5-Year-Old Autistic Oregon Boy Whose Mother Said He Went Missing While She Napped, Now Being Investigated as Murder

Oregon authorities are investigating the disappearance and death of a 5-year-old boy last month as a homicide, according to court documents detailing the investigation.

Joshua McCoy, who had autism and was non-verbal, disappeared from his home in North Bend on November 9. His mother, Angela German, told investigators that she took about a lengthy nap, and when she awoke, he was gone.

McCoy's Body Found with No Scratches or Marks; German's Car Found with Muddy Tires

An extensive search located the boy's body three days later about two miles from the home, KOBI reported. He was naked and beneath brush about 20 feet off the side of a road.

An affidavit filed in support of a search warrant for German's home and car said that the boy was not muddy except for some dirt on his hands and had no scratches or other marks on his legs or feet. The medical examiner wrote that the child's body had "no signs of trauma, no petechia, and no scratches or cuts that would be consistent with Joshua walking through the briars or blackberry bushes."

Investigators also found tire marks in the mud nearby. German's car was found to have muddy tires, and the search warrant called for it to be seized for a forensic examination.

German Admitted to Taking Drugs to Help Her Sleep; Told Cops She Called Her Friend Before Cops Because of Previous 'Bad Experiences'

According to court records, German initially told police that she fell asleep at about 1:30 p.m. on November 9 and discovered her son missing at about 3. In the same interview, she said she fell asleep at about 10 a.m. and woke up at 1 p.m. She later admitted taking barbiturates and ketamine to help her sleep.

When she awoke, she called a friend in Utah and told her that Joshua was missing. That friend called the Coos County Sheriff's Office, saying that German had called her and not police because of previous "bad experience with law enforcement," the documents said.

The search warrant affidavit said that the friend told investigators that German and Joshua lived with her in Utah but she asked her to leave about two weeks earlier because of her treatment of the boy.

Court documents also said the Oregon Department of Human Services had been investigating German's alcohol use and had recently issued a pick up order for the boy. The Utah Department of Human Services was also investigating German.

The search warrant affidavit said that there was probable cause to believe German might be involved in the boy's murder, but officials could not confirm that. At this point, no one is in custody, no one is currently facing any charges, and details of the suspect have not yet been released.