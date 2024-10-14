Dear Hyeri Episode 7: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

Dear Hyeri episode 7 will air on Genie TV on Monday (October 14) at 10:00 pm KST. Joo Eun Ho and Jung Hyun Oh will take viewers through another flashback scene. According to the production team, the history between the onscreen couple will be revealed this week. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms, like ENA.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

Dear Hyeri focuses on the romantic journey between announcer Joo Eun Ho and ex-boyfriend Jung Hyun Oh. Screenwriter Han Ga Ram wrote the script for this mini-series. Jung Ji Hyun directed the mini-series with Han Seok Won. It stars Shin Hye Sun, Lee Jin Wook, Kang Hoon, and Jo Hye Joo.

Here are the International Air Timings of Dear Hyeri Episode 7:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The promotional stills for Dear Hyeri episode 7 show Joo Eun Ho and Kang Joo Yeon as a happy couple. The images show the onscreen couple lost in their world with bright smiles. The producers shared excitement about featuring the dating scenes between Shin Hae Sun and Lee Jin Uk.

"This scene reveals that Eun Ho and Hyun Oh were lovers who found comfort in one another. Please watch the romance between Eun Ho and Hyun Oh, which will reach a new turning point as their entire history is finally revealed," the production team shared.