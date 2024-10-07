Dear Hyeri Episode 5: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

Dear Hyeri, episode 5 will air on Genie TV on Monday (October 7) at 10:00 pm KST. Joo Eun Ho and Jung Hyun Oh will experience a change in their relationship after the elevator kiss. According to the production team, the viewers can look forward to the heartfelt chemistry between the onscreen couple. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms, like ENA.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

Dear Hyeri focuses on the romantic journey between announcer Joo Eun Ho and ex-boyfriend Jung Hyun Oh. Screenwriter Han Ga Ram wrote the script for this mini-series. Director Jung Ji Hyun directed the mini-series with Han Seok Won. It stars Shin Hye Sun, Lee Jin Wook, Kang Hoon, and Jo Hye Joo.

Here are the International Air Timings of Dear Hyeri Episode 5:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The promotional stills for Dear Hyeri episode 5 show the dating moments between Joo Eun Ho and Kang Joo Yeon. The images show the onscreen couple enjoying every moment with one another. The producers shared excitement about featuring the dating scenes between Shin Hae Sun and Lee Jin Uk.

"After the elevator kiss, Eun Ho and Hyun Oh's relationship changes. We hope viewers look forward to the heartfelt chemistry that long-term couples experience," the production team shared.