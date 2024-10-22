Dear Hyeri Episode 10: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

Dear Hyeri episode 10 will air on Genie TV on Tuesday (October 22) at 10:00 pm KST. This chapter will follow Jung Hyun Oh and Joo Eun Ho. According to the production team, the onscreen couple will face new challenges in this chapter. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms, like ENA.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

Dear Hyeri focuses on the romantic journey between announcer Joo Eun Ho and ex-boyfriend Jung Hyun Oh. Screenwriter Han Ga Ram wrote the script for this mini-series. Jung Ji Hyun directed the mini-series with Han Seok Won. It stars Shin Hye Sun, Lee Jin Wook, Kang Hoon, and Jo Hye Joo.

Here are the International Air Timings of Dear Hyeri Episode 10:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Dear Hyeri episode 10 will continue to follow Eun Ho and Hyun Oh. The onscreen couple will face new challenges. The male lead will try to help the female lead during the complicated situation. Watch the mini-series on Tuesday to see how their relationship evolves in this difficult situation.

"[In the drama,] a couple who breaks up due to deficiencies formed in their hearts during childhood despite being deeply in love will appear. The process of healing their deficiencies is warmly portrayed. Love is everything. If you look closely, many things stem from love," Lee Jin Uk shared.