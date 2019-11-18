The 66-year-old "Parrot Man" was found dead at the foot of Geylang Bahru block on Saturday night, November 16. As per the police, after the man was found lying motionless at the scene, the paramedics checked the man and then pronounced him dead. The cause of death is yet to be revealed.

Zeng Guoyuan was diagnosed with nose cancer in 2014 and had to undergo surgery that left him with some facial disfigurement. Earlier he was arrested by police for allegedly verbally abusing a man in Orchard Road, causing public nuisance and voluntarily hurting two police officers in Geylang Serai. In 2008, he received the fancy name 'Parrot Man' after blaming his own pet, who is a parrot, for getting him arrested and charged with using abusive language on two police officers.

It should be noted that Zeng was also attempted to contest various elections as an independent candidate between 2011 and 2015 but had ultimately changed his mind or been rejected in each case. He also made headlines after he got involved in a spat with the Ngee Ann City mall management.

The mall authority called police at least 30 times in six months to seek assistance. The management also put up a notice telling passers-by not to give him money, as he was a "capable person" who could walk and ride a bike just like a healthy and fit individual.