DC Man Who Fatally Shot Ex After She Ended Relationship, Planned to Celebrate Break-Up with Night Out, Sentenced

A Washington D.C. man was sentenced to five decades in prison on Friday over the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend while she sat in a car next to her best friend.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced that 37-year-old Idrissa Fall was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the July 2021 murder of Dara Northern.

Northern Had Broken Up with Fall, Had Kicked Him Out of the House

According to prosecutors, Northern was heading out for a night on the town with her best friend just before 1.30 a.m. on July 18, 2021, when Fall, her ex-boyfriend, confronted her.

Northern had recently ended their relationship and kicked Fall out of her home, they noted. As she climbed into the passenger seat of her friend's car, Fall reached for his waistband and shot her in the head as she was closing the car door, resulting in an injury to her right eye, before fleeing the scene.



Northern was Declared Brain Dead

Northern was rushed to the hospital but was declared brain dead later that day. Fall was arrested for the murder on Aug. 2, 2021, and has remained in custody since his arrest. Fall was convicted of first-degree murder while armed, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

In addition to the five decades he will spend behind bars, a judge ordered Fall to serve five years of probation upon release.