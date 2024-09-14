Daytona Beach Paramedic Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Unconscious Patient in Ambulance, Recording the Act

A Florida emergency worker has been arrested after he was caught allegedly sexually assaulting an unconscious woman in an ambulance during duty.

James Melady, 37, of Daytona Beach, was arrested Wednesday, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators Found Video of Melady Molesting the Victim While on Official Duty

Melady was taken into custody following an investigation by the Daytona Beach Police Department's Major Cause Unit, which was looking into separate accusations against the first responder.

His alleged assault of the woman in Flagler County was discovered during the course of that investigation, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

"[Daytona Beach police] advised while investigating Melady on cases in their jurisdiction, a video was discovered of Melady molesting an unconscious female in Flagler County while on-duty and in uniform while performing his official duties," the statement said.

Victim was 'Completely Unaware' of the Assault

Working together, investigators with both Daytona Police and Flagler County identified the alleged victim as a former resident of Flagler Beach and that emergency services had been called to her home on Oct. 17, 2021.

"The incident occurred in the patient transport area of a Flagler County Fire Rescue ambulance while the victim was being transported to a hospital in Palm Coast," the statement said.

Cellphone video "explicitly showed the suspect violating the victim while she was clearly unconscious," the statement said. "Detectives met with the victim, who was completely unaware of being attacked by Melady." According to the sheriff's office, Melady confessed to the crime. Authorities believe there may be additional victims.

Melady has been charged with sexual battery on a helpless person and video voyeurism. He is being held without bond in the Volusia County Jail.