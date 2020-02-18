Close
NASCAR's Daytona 500 encountered a fiery crash leaving it's driver Ryan Newman in serious condition. The car experienced a spin, went airborne and flipped multiple times. Ryan Newman was severely injured in the last lap of the match as he was nearing the finish line but he slid across the line in the heap of metal. Immediately, the rescue team rushed and took him to a local hospital. The latest news stated the Newman's condition is not life-threatening.

Ryan Newman has been admitted at the Halifax Medical Center. According to a Twitter statement by Roush Fenway Racing, "He (Newman) is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life-threatening."

Ryan Newman
Twitter

The NASCAR races have led to fatal injuries over six decades. So far there have been 28 fatalities.

Here is the complete list of drivers who lost their lives during NASCAR races:

Eight racers have died in Daytona International Speedway alone.