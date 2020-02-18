NASCAR's Daytona 500 encountered a fiery crash leaving it's driver Ryan Newman in serious condition. The car experienced a spin, went airborne and flipped multiple times. Ryan Newman was severely injured in the last lap of the match as he was nearing the finish line but he slid across the line in the heap of metal. Immediately, the rescue team rushed and took him to a local hospital. The latest news stated the Newman's condition is not life-threatening.

Ryan Newman has been admitted at the Halifax Medical Center. According to a Twitter statement by Roush Fenway Racing, "He (Newman) is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life-threatening."

The NASCAR races have led to fatal injuries over six decades. So far there have been 28 fatalities.

Here is the complete list of drivers who lost their lives during NASCAR races:

1. Larry Mann of the US met with an accident on September 14, 1952 at Langhorne Speedway circuit while he was riding a Hudson car.

2. Frank Arford of the US met with an accident on June 20, 1953 at Langhorne Speedway circuit with Oldsmobile car.

3. Lou Figaro of the US met with an accident on June October 24, 1954 at North Wilkesboro Speedway circuit with Hudson car.

4. John McVitty of the US met with an accident on April 21, 1956 at Langhorne Speedway circuit with Chevrolet car.

5. Clint McHugh met with an accident on June 9, 1956 at Memphis-Arkansas Speedway circuit with Oldsmobile car.

6. Cotton Priddy met with an accident on June 10, 1956 at Darlington International Raceway using Chevrolet car.

7. Bobby Mayers met with an accident on September 2, 1956 at Darlington Interna.tional Raceway with Oldsmobile car.

8. Joe Weatherly met with an accident on January 19, 1964 at Riverside International Raceway with Mercury car.

9. Fireball Roberts met with an accident on May 24, 1964 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway using Ford car.

10. Jimmy Pardue met with an accident on September 22, 1964 at Charlotte Motor Speedway while testing the Plymouth.

11. Billy Wade met with an accident on January 5, 1965 at Daytona International Speedway while testing Mercury car.

12. Buren Skeen met with an accident on September 6, 1965 at Darlington International Raceway while riding Ford

13. Harold Kite breathed his last on October 17, 1965 at Charlotte Motor Speedway while riding Plymouth

14. Billy Foster met with an accident on January 20, 1967 at Riverside International Raceway while practicing with Dodge

15. Talmadge Prince met with an accident on February 19, 1970 at while riding Daytona International Speedway Dodge

16. Friday Hassler lost his life on February 17, 1972 at Daytona International Speedway during qualifying race while riding Chevrolet

17. Larry Smith met with an accident on August 12, 1973 at Alabama International Motor Speedway while riding Mercury.

18. Tiny Lund met with an accident on August 17, 1975 at Alabama International Motor Speedway while riding Dodge

19. Ricky Knotts met with an accident on February 14, 1980 at Daytona International Speedway during qualifying race with Oldsmobile.

20. Bruce Jacobi met with an accident on February 17, 1983 at the Daytona International Speedway during qualifying race with Pontiac.

21. Terry Schoonover met with an accident on November 11 at Atlanta International Raceway while riding Chevrolet

22. Rick Baldwin lost his life on June 14, 1986 at Michigan International Speedway during qualifying match while riding Ford

23. Grant Adcox met with an accident on November 19, 1989 at Atlanta International Raceway while riding Oldsmobile

24. J. D. McDuffie met with an accident on August 11, 1991 at Watkins Glen International while riding Pontiac

25. Neil Bonnett met with an accident on February 11, 1994 at Daytona International Speedway during practice match with Chevrolet

26. Rodney Orr met with an accident on February 14, 1994 at New Hampshire International Speedway while practising with Ford

27. Kenny Irwin Jr. met with an accident on July 7, 2000 at New Hampshire International Speedway while riding Chevrolet

28. Dale Earnhardt New Hampshire International Speedway on February 18, 2001 at Daytona International Speedway while riding Chevrolet

Eight racers have died in Daytona International Speedway alone.