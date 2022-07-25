Daycare Owner Shoots Husband at DC Hotel After Finding Out He Had Been Sexually Abusing the Kids

A Baltimore County daycare owner has been arrested after admitting that she shot her husband following allegations that he sexually abused children at her daycare.

Shanteari Weems told police she shot her husband after several children at her Owing Hills, Maryland, daycare - Lil Kidz Kastle Daycare Center - came forward with allegations that he molested them. In an interview with detectives, Weems said she had been told by children, parents and teachers about her husband's alleged crimes.

The shooting incident took place Thursday evening (July 21) at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C. Weems is charged with assault with intent to kill. She is currently being held without bond.

Weems Told Police She Wanted to Shoot Herself After Finding Out Her Husband was a 'Child Molester'

Police arrived at the hotel at 7:40 p.m. By then, Weems, 50, had barricaded herself inside a room with her husband on the eighth floor. During the hour-long standoff, police attempted to get the Randallstown, Maryland woman to exit the room. She instead refused and told police she wanted to shoot herself.

When asked if anyone else was in the room, Weems told police her husband of five years is "a child molester." Her husband then shouted to police that he had sustained injuries to his head and leg, according to FOX 5 DC. Weems surrendered shortly after 8:30 p.m. Her husband was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Inside the room, police found a handgun in an unlocked safe and one in the woman's purse. Police say they also recovered handwritten documents within a notebook, the contents of which could be seen in plain view.

According to case reports, the recovered material contained phrases like "I'm going to shoot (the victim), but not kill him," "I'm going to paralyze you," and "My only regret is that I didn't put a bullet in your head." One letter contained an apology to her "babies," stating "I didn't know."

Weems Claims She Shot Husband As He Approached Her During Confrontation Over Allegations

The distraught business owner told police she frequently makes trips to the district, but she never brings a gun with her. Her decision to do so on Thursday was allegedly rooted in emotion. Weems said she confronted her husband about the allegations. When he became upset, Weems claimed her husband stood up and began making his way towards her. That's when she shot him.

Baltimore Police said they are aware of the allegations and the shooting incident. "Baltimore County detectives are currently monitoring the recent developments in Washington, D.C. Due to the sensitive circumstances leading up to this incident, the Baltimore County Police Department continues to support the families impacted. As this investigation moves forward, the daycare facility located in Owings Mills remains closed," said the department in a statement.

A GoFundMe page has now been set up for Weems by her son and stepdaughter to raise funds to cover her legal expenses.