David Koechner: 'Office' Star Charged with DUI, Hit-And-Run Following NYE Arrest, Faces Six Months in Prison

Actor and comedian David Koechner has beenchargedwith driving under the influence and hit-and-run in Los Angeles following his arrest on Dec. 31, 2021.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office relayed to TMZ on Friday that the charges stem from the "Office" and "Anchorman" star's arrest on New Year's Eve with the outlet further reporting that Koechner faces up to six months in jail for each misdemeanor count.

Koechner Failed a Sobriety Test After Driving Erratically

According to TMZ, Koechner, 59, had been driving erratically when he struck a stop sign. Police then issued a field sobriety test which the "Anchorman" star failed.

It was then that the actor and comedian was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence and was booked at the Ventura County Jail.

Records from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office revealed at the time that the 59-year-old was arrested on Dec. 31 at 3:03 p.m. and booked at 5:15 p.m. that day. Koechner's vehicle was towed and he was released on Jan. 1 at 5:49 a.m. Koechner was then given a March 30 court date.

Koechner Will Most Likely Get Probation

The outlet also noted that since Koechner's is a first-time offender, he might be let off with probation and will have to complete a mandatory alcohol education course. He is due back in court in a few weeks.

Meanwhile, on social media, it's been business as usual for the comedian. Koechner has been promoting his comedy tour, "Blue Skies & Dirty Lies," in several posts and announced Wednesday that he will be in Oklahoma City this weekend.

He said in the Instagram video, "Let me be your April Fool date."

His professional life aside, Koechner recently went through a rough patch in his personal life. He filed for divorce from wife Leigh Koechner in January 2020 after nearly of 22 years of marriage. The estranged couple share five children: Charlie, Margot, Sargent, Audrey and Eve