David Harris: 'The Warriors' Star Dies Aged 75 after Battle with Cancer

David Harris, one of the stars of the 1979 cult classic "The Warriors", has died aged 75 from cancer. His daughter confirmed the news to the New York Times, saying that he died on Friday at his home in New York City after a struggle with the illness.

Harris was best known for his role as Cochise, the character who sported a headband, in the film, which showed gangs battling on the rough streets of New York during the 1970s. A eponymous turf war unfolds, with the titular gang, The Warriors, at its heart. Harris's role catapulted him to fame, leading to appearances in various movies for over three decades.

Death of a Legend

On television, he featured in episodes of "Law & Order," "NYPD Blue," "ER," and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." Tributes began to pour in as soon as news of his death was made public.

"Shocked and saddened at the passing of David Harris, aka the original Cochise in The Warriors,' wrote Lin Manuel Miranda on Instagram Saturday. The Hamilton playwright recently wrote a concept album based on the Walter Hill-directed film.

"We were celebrating and giving him his flowers for his unforgettable performance just over a week ago," Miranda continued, sharing a recent photo of the star.

"Grateful for that moment with him. Our hearts are with his daughter and galaxy of family and friends."

"Selma" director Ava DuVernay also honored him with a touching message, writing in her tribute, "Onward for him. May his journey be filled with light and love."

Many others across various platforms expressed the profound impact Harris had on the industry, with most celebrating his iconic role.

He landed the role of the good-natured gang member just three years into his acting career, having previously appeared in a single made-for-TV drama and a play that included Meryl Streep.

Though the film received negative reviews upon its release, it eventually gained a fervent fanbase.

Illustrious Career

Regardless, it launched Harris's career, leading the New York native to earn nearly a dozen film credits in the following decade. Among his notable roles was a prominent part in the 1980 TV movie "Attica", where he starred alongside Morgan Freeman.

He also made guest appearances on popular shows of the time, such as MacGyver, and later Profile and Mike Hammer, Private Eye.

In the 2000s, he continued to find success on television with roles in "ER", "NYPD Blue", and "Law & Order", and he reprised his character Cochise for both Warriors video games.

In 2015, he featured in a documentary that explored the significant impact of "The Warriors" nearly 40 years after its release, and the following year, he appeared in his last two films.

He had minor roles in the TV series "Instinct" and "First Wives Club" in 2018 and 2019, respectively, before retiring from his illustrious career.

A native of New York, Harris is survived by his daughter, mother, sister, two brothers, and two grandchildren.

His daughter said that he was born on June 18, 1949, and had been fighting the illness for an unspecified amount of time. Currently, the specific type of cancer that led to his death is not known.