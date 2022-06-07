Dave Weigel: Washington Post Suspends Journalist Over Retweet of Sexist Joke

The Washington Post has suspended journalist Dave Weigel after the reporter last week retweeted a post from another Twitter user containing a sexist joke, according to a new report.

As reported by CNN, the Post had suspended Weigel, a prominent campaign reporter who last week sparked public backlash from his colleagues over a tweet he reposted.

Weigel's 'Sexist' Retweet

Weigel was suspended for one month without pay after he retweeted a post from YouTube personality Cam Harless, who tweeted, "Every girl is bi. You just have to figure out if it's polar or sexual." The retweet came to light after Felicia Sonmez, another reporter who works for the publication, drew attention to the post on Twitter.

"Fantastic to work at a news outlet where retweets like this are allowed!," Sonmez captioned a screenshot of the retweet.

Weigel deleted the retweet and issued an apology in the wake of the controversy saying he "did not mean to cause any harm."

Sonmez Called Out Weigel on an Internal Company Chat

Sonmez, who recently had a discrimination lawsuit against the paper dismissed, also singled Weigel out on an internal company Slack channel.

She tagged him and wrote, "I'm sorry but what is this?"

Sonmez added in the Slack channel that the retweet sent "a confusing message about what the Post's values are."

Others on Friday joined the discussion in the Slack channel, prompting national editor Matea Gold to write, "I just want to assure all of you that The Post is committed to maintaining a respectful workplace for everyone. We do not tolerate demeaning language or actions."

The Post's Spokesperson, Executive Editor Address Controversy

The Post's chief spokesperson, Kris Coratti, also issued a statement to the press that said, "Editors have made clear to the staff that the tweet was reprehensible and demeaning language or actions like that will not be tolerated."

Sally Buzbee, the executive editor of The Post, tried on Sunday morning to rein in the newsroom by sending a memo that reminded staffers "to treat each other with respect and kindness both in the newsroom and online."

"The Washington Post is committed to an inclusive and respectful environment free of harassment, discrimination or bias of any sort," Buzbee added. "When issues arise, please raise them with leadership or human resources and we will address them promptly and firmly."

However, Sonmex took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon to note that Buzbee's memo provided "fodder for *more* harassment" against her. Weigel is expected to return the Post on July 5.