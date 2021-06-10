Daunte Wright Allegedly Shot 16-Year-Old in the Head, Involved in Carjacking, Shooting of Another Man Weeks Before Death

Weeks before being fatally shot by Brooklyn Center Police officer Kim Potter, 20-year-old Daunte Wright was allegedly involved in a carjacking and also shot a 16-year-old boy in the head.

Wright died after Potter appeared to mistake her gun for a taser, shooting Wright during a traffic stop April 14. His death sparked widespread protests against policy brutality and became a rallying cry for the anti-police violence movement.

Wright's Alleged Victim is Now in a 'Vegetative State'



According to a civil lawsuit filed against his estate, Wright was accused of shooting a teenager in an incident that took place in 2019. In May 2019, Caleb Livingston, 16, was at a Full Stop has station in Minneapolis when Wright allegedly pulled out a gun and shot him, leaving him in a "vegetative state," according to a lawsuit filed by the victim's mother last month.

Wright allegedly fired a "single shot" at Livingston's head that same month, according to the allegations in the lawsuit. The suit claims Wright and Livingston were childhood friends before their relationship soured to the point that Livingston "beat up" Wright in front of a group of people in May 2019.

The lawsuit seeks more than $50,000 from Wright's estate due to "grievous and permanent injuries to Livingston's body and nervous system, past and future loss of earnings and earning capacity, past and future medical expenses, past and future pain, suffering ... and severe emotional distress."

Seven months later, Wright was charged with aggravated robbery after a young woman accused him of holding her at gunpoint, choking her and demanding she hand him hundreds of dollars, as previously reported.

Carjacking, Shooting Weeks Before Death

On March 21, a little over three weeks before his death, Wright and an accomplice allegedly jumped 20-year-old Joshua Hodges while he was sitting in his car in north Minneapolis.

Daunte Wright and an accomplice allegedly jumped his 20-year-old classmate Joshua Hodges on March 21 while he was sitting in his car in north Minneapolis, the court papers state. The accomplice shot Hodges in his left leg, after which Wright allegedly struck him and stole his wallet and cellphone — leaving him with "face, mouth, and teeth injuries," a separate lawsuit filed by Hodges states.

The bullet "hit an artery," caused "massive bleeding" and fractured Hodges' fibula, the suit alleges. Wright allegedly drove away in the victim's Honda Civic, while his accomplice fled in another vehicle.

"The sad reality is that Daunte Wright was an arch criminal, and anyone who says otherwise is not being honest," attorney Mike Padden, who is representing both plaintiffs against Wright's estate said in a statement to The Post. "It is probable that the full extent of Wright's criminal history will never be fully known."