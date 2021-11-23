Darrell Brooks: Waukesha Tragedy Suspect Wrote Anti-Trump, Anti-Police Rap Before Hitting Parade [AUDIO]

Darrell Brooks, the suspect in the Waukesha Christmas parade rampage that killed five revelers, is reportedly an internet rapper who raps under the stage name "Mathboi Fly" and wrote an anti-Trump rap and anti-police rap in songs posted online.

Brooks, 39, was behind the wheel of the red SUV that killed five people and injured more than 40 others. Authorities say Brooks was fleeing from a knife fight at the time of the fatal incident, according to the Washington Post.

Court records show Brooks was released on cash bail earlier this month after being charged with resisting or obstructing an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct, bail jumping and battery. His $1,000 bond was posted on Friday.

Brooks' Raps on SoundCloud

"One of his songs 'X,' that was shared on SoundCloud, has the lyrics "f*** Donald Trump" and "f*** the pigs." You can listen to the track below:

In another song from his SoundCloud page he raps about "sliding through the city with no safety on." As previously reported, Brooks is an aspiring rapper and videos posted on his YouTube account feature the red ford SUV that rammed through the crowd on Sunday.

According to The Sun, Brooks also rapped about AK-47s with a playlist on his now removed YouTube channel including the song Gon Kill U.

Links to Rittenhouse Trial Verdict

In the wake of the tragedy, there were reports that Brooks posted about the Kyle Rittenhouse trial on social media. Rittenhouse, 18, was acquitted of five charges, including murder, in connection with the shooting death of two people and the injuring of another during protests against police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020.

The then 17-year-old was captured on video shooting three protesters with an AR-15 assault rifle he was carrying on the third night of protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23. Rittenhouse pleaded not guilty to the charges and his defense maintained that the shootings were in self defense.

According to The Sun, Brooks posted that he was "not surprised" by the outcome of the case. However, police have not yet said whether the Waukesha massacre had anything to do with the trial verdict.