Known as the Daredevil, 41-year-old Nik Wallenda successfully crossed an active Masaya volcano in Nicaragua on a tightrope. The death-defying stunt was shown live on ABC. Soon after the milestone tightrope walk, Wallenda's wife Erendira performed areal ballet over the volcano.

Nik Wallenda has joined the history books by walking 1,800 ft across the Masaya volcano on a steel highwire. He was wearing a gas mask as the active lava volcano is surrounded by poisonous gas including corrosive acid that is created when water vapour mixes with the sulfur dioxide.

Heat at the lava lake was 2000 degrees Fahrenheit

The heat at the lava lake is 2000 degrees Fahrenheit (1100 degrees Celsius). This is one of the only eight active lava lakes in the world. After reaching the half-way mark in 16 minutes, Wallenda spoke to the viewers about replacing negative attitude with positive and how he prepared for this dangerous stunt. In total, he travelled as far as one-third of a mile.

As he reached midway, Wallenda was amazed and said: 'I don't know how you can't glorify God,' he said. 'It's unbelievable.' Both Wallenda and his wife Erendira are members of the Flying Wallendas. He was in contact with his father throughout the stunt via radio.

Wallenda's sister Lijana is also a part of Flying Wallendas and along with her brother has performed a first of its kind stunt when they crossed 1,300ft-long highwire installed 25 stories high across two skyscrapers in an earlier experience.

Twitteratis hail the 'Daredevil'

The official twitter page of Wallenda put up live posts for the Daredevils' fans, as he was walking over the volcano. "Off the wire and into the history books! What an incredible moment for Nik as he just touched down on the other side of the Masaya Volcano! Congratulations!," said one post.

"There's no better feeling than wrapping your arms around your family after a moment like that! What an incredible experience!," said another post that was posted with #VolcanoLivewithNikWallenda

The Flying Wallendas are popularly known for performing highwire acts and is a circus family. They were known as The Great Wallendas but the media gave them the name "The Flying Wallendas" in 1940.