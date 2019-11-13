After working with leading names of South India that includes Ajith and Vijay, D Imman's long-time wish to score music for a Rajinikanth film is finally coming true. The 36-year old will be composing songs for the Tamil superstar's next film, directed by Siruthai Siva.

Sun Pictures, which is funding the project, has formally announced the news on Twitter. "We are happy to announce that for the first time @immancomposer will be the music director for Superstar @rajinikanth 's movie #Thalaivar168 @directorsiva #ImmanForThalaivar168. [sic]" the production house tweeted.

D Imman too shared his joy of working with Rajinikanth for the first time on Twitter and posted, "Immense Joy to score Music for #Thalaivar168 ! With God's Magnificent Grace and with all your blessings will give my best! It's an honour to work with @sunpictures and My dearest @directorsiva Sir once again,Post #NammaVeettuPillai and #Viswasam! #ImmanForThalaivar168 Praise God! [sic]"

He is one of the most-sought after music composer in South India. After the success of Viswasam and Namma Veettu Pillai, he is in more demand. The 36-year old has over dozen movies in his kitty.

D Imman has scored over 100 movies in his career, but the journey has never been a bed of roses for him. "There were people who supported me but there were even more who denied me opportunities. I've had people say things like 'we don't need that boy, we won't be able to sell our audio. Let's try getting someone else better' within my earshot," he is quoted as saying in an interview with The Hindu.

Coming back to Thalaivar 168, it is said to be a rural entertainer with trademark Rajinikanth's elements. Jyothika and Keerthy Suresh are rumoured to be playing the female leads.

As per the buzz, the title of the flick is Viyoogam, which will hit the screens for Diwali 2020.